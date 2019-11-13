Miami Mayor Francis Suarez named one of world's fastest rising leaders

MIAMI - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was named to Time Magazine's Top 100 Next list Wednesday.

The list recognizes 100 of the world's fastest rising stars across art, advocacy, leadership, phenoms and innovators.

Among those named in the Leaders category with Suarez were South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and Afghanistan's first female envoy to the U.S. Roya Rahmani.

"It is an incredible honor to be named to the inaugural Time 100 Next list," Suarez said. "This hallmark recognition is a testament to our daily efforts to improve Miami every day. It is only possible because of the opportunity our residents have afforded me to lead Miami as a global city that will be here forever and that works for everyone."

Sen. Marco Rubio wrote a brief testimonial on behalf of Suarez on the Time 100 Next website.

"Public service isn't about grabbing headlines, but about solving real problems facing those who live and work in our communities," Rubio wrote. "While federal policymakers play an important role, local government leaders are often on the front lines of these issues. Francis Suarez understands and relishes this civic duty."

Other notables from different categories include Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Awkwafina, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Lil Nas X, Coco Gauff and Zion Williamson.

Suarez is the 43rd mayor of Miami and was sworn into office on Nov. 7, 2017, and is the son of former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez.

