Miami named among worst cities to grow old in U.S.

MIAMI - Despite all that you've heard about South Florida being a paradise for those in their "Golden Years," it might be the exact opposite.

A new study says Miami is one of the worst cities in the US in which to grow old.

Take that, Golden Girls!

MagnifyMoney studied the country's 50 largest cities to determine which ones offer the best opportunities for senior citizens in regard to lifestyle, cost of living and medical care.

Needless to say, things did not come out rosy for Miami as the Magic City placed 48th out of the 50 cities that were ranked in the study.

The city's downfall is the average cost per Medicare enrollee, which is the highest ($11,582) in the survey. Miami also has the fourth lowest rate of seniors being up-to-date on preventative care.

Miami was also the lowest ranked city when it came to senior citizens who volunteered.

It appears that you need to head west to find a place where playing with Father Time is a tad bit easier. Portland (Ore), Salt Lake City and Denver made up the top 3 cities in the survey.

