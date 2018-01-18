Miami named finalist for location of new Amazon headquarters

SEATTLE - Miami remains in the running to be the location for Amazon's second headquarters.

The online giant narrowed its list of possible cities to 20 on Thursday, and the Magic City made the list.

The new headquarters is expected to bring 50,000 jobs to the city that is selected, as well as up to $5 billion in investments.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, currently the richest man in the world, grew up in South Florida and attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

The remaining cites on the Amazon list are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.