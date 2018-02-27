Miami police are searching for 14-year-old boy who ran away from home

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who ran away from home on Monday.

Kenneth Butler was last seen about 2:45 p.m. near his home in the 8300 block of Northeast First Avenue. He has black hair and brown eyes. Kenneth weighs about 110 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Police said Kenneth was last seen wearing a University of Miami T-shirt, white jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information about Kenneth's whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

