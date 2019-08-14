Miami police arrest man accused of raping woman in Little Havana

MIAMI - Miami police on Tuesday arrested a man who they said raped a woman last month in the Little Havana neighborhood.

Jose Angel Manzo, 29, faces charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, tampering with a victim, burglary and battery.

According to Miami police, the incident occurred July 24 in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Police said Manzo forced his way inside the victim's home around 8:30 p.m., struck her and then held her down and took her clothes off as she struggled with him.

Authorities said Manzo repeatedly raped the victim before leaving her home.

Detectives passed out fliers in the area last Friday in the hopes that someone would come forward with information about the attack.

But police said it was DNA results that identified Manzo as the offender.

Manzo is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

