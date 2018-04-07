Miami police arrest man in bloody Little Havana brawl

MIAMI - Police have arrested a 45-year-old man accused of seriously wounding another man during a bloody brawl Friday in the Little Havana section of Miami.

Zdenek Jelen faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said a witness saw Jelen beat the victim several times with a metal rod around 1 p.m. outside the Aladino Store in 1400 block of Southwest Sixth Street. The witness tried to break up the fight and the victim ran away, but Jelen followed, police said.

The victim told police that he picked up a broken bottle to defend himself. Another fight ensued and both men suffered stab wounds, police said.

Both victims were treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Jelen told police that he approached the man after the two argued over a woman the night before, according to the arrest report.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.