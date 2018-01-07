Miami police arrest two burglary suspects; two others at large

MIAMI - Miami police shut down several blocks of the city's Flagami section early Sunday while they searched four burglary suspects, officials said.

Police said they arrested two of the suspects just before 8 a.m., but the other two remain at large.

Police reopened the area around Southwest 56th Avenue and Southwest Third Street after the arrests.

Police described the first suspect as a black man between 20 and 25 years old. Police described the second suspect as a black man between 40 and 45 years old who wears glasses. Both men were wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark pants.

Police said the men were breaking into vehicles.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.