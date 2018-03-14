Miami police arrest woman accused of botching cosmetic procedure

MIAMI - Police have arrested a woman accused of performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures in Miami. One customer fell ill and was left with scars on her face after receiving treatments at the woman's spa, police said.

Claudia Hernandez Mesa, 53, faces charges of causing serious injury and acting as a health care professional without a license.

Police said Hernandez Mesa worked out of the Cryoxtreme Spa in the unit block of Southwest Third Street.

The victim told police that her face began to swell after a procedure by Hernandez Mesa. Police said the victim eventually sought treatment at a local hospital, where doctors found the procedure had caused a massive infection. The victim underwent surgery, but was left with permanent scars on the left side of her face, police said.

The Florida Department of Health assisted with the investigation, police said.

Hernandez Mesa is currently being held in Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

