Miami police ask for help to find missing 6-foot-9-inch man

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a 6-foot-9-inch man who went missing more than a week ago.

Police said 41-year-old Corey Louis was last seen June 17 in the 5100 block of Northwest 14th Avenue. Louis has short black hair and black eyes. He weighs about 190 pounds, police said.

He was wearing a white shirt, jean shorts and Nike sandals when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

