Miami police chief identifies third suspect in fatal Liberty City shooting

MIAMI - Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina held a news conference Monday wherein he identified the third suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Northwestern Senior High School student and graduate as 19-year-old Deondre McDuffy.

Colina said McDuffy is considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Colina said detectives would not have been able to have already arrested two other suspects in the case without the public's help and is once again asking for help in finding the third suspect.

"We would like to take him into custody without incident and be able to bring some closure, some sense of peace, to everyone who's been affected by this tragedy," Colina said. "Not just the families, but the friends and even the kids at Northwestern who were affected because one of their classmates was murdered in this incident."

Two other suspects, Anthony Clinch, 19, and Yaairnes Bryant, 21, were arrested Saturday.

They each face two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting that took place April 8 in the community of Liberty Square.

Kimson Green, 17, a member of the National Honor Society, and Rickey Dixon, 18, a Northwestern graduate, were killed in the shooting.

Two other teens were wounded in the shooting near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 13th Avenue.

Anyone with information about McDuffy's whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

