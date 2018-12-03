Miami police gear up for several days of Miami Art Week events

MIAMI - Miami police are gearing up for one of South Florida's biggest events of the season –- Art Basel -- which kicks off this week.

"Throughout the city, we are expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors," Miami police Chief Jorge Colina said.

The 2018 Miami Art Week takes place this weekend and the main attraction is in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

Miami police said Second Avenue will be closed between 20th and 29th streets for the festivities.

"Bring your patience, because traffic is going to be tough. Use ride-share services, trolley and public transportation -- the buses," Colina said.

Second Avenue will essentially be a pedestrian-only street for the four days of the event, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"The closure of the street is to facilitate easier traffic and flow of our pedestrians to enjoy all the glorious events and stores we have to offer within this 50-block district," said Manny Gonzalez, executive director of the Wynwood District.

This year, an even larger crowd is expected. Therefore, Miami police are ensuring the public that safety is their top priority.

"I do want everyone to understand we are going to have zero tolerance for impaired drivers and zero tolerance for underage drinking," Colina said.

Art Basel runs from Thursday to Sunday.



