Miami police horses shocked by live wire at Booker T. Washington High School

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was riding a horse Monday on a street on school grounds when the horse came into contact with a live wire, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened in the morning at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

Authorities said the horse somehow was shocked several times by a live underground wire. Two other horses were also shocked, but not as severely, police said.

Authorities said the officer dismounted the horse and was not injured.

The horses are expected to be OK, but will be checked out by a veterinarian.

Crews with Florida Power & Light are taking a look at the wire to determine what caused the horse to come into contact with it and to make sure no one else gets hurt.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.