Miami police investigate suspicious bag found outside condo building

Discarded piece of luggage eventually deemed safe, police say

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

MIAMI - Miami police shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard in both directions Sunday afternoon as they investigated a suspicious piece of luggage that was left outside a downtown condo building.

The bomb squad unit eventually deemed the discarded piece of luggage safe.

Police closed Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast First Street to Northeast First Street around 4 p.m. The street reopened just after 6 pm.

On June 20, a piece of luggage placed outside a Miami police station caused street closures and buses to adjust their routes. No explosives were found. A day earlier, Miami-Dade County family courthouse and the Florida Department of Children and Families building in downtown Miami were evacuated because of bomb threats.

