Miami police investigate suspicious package found on Biscayne Boulevard

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating after a suspicious package was found Wednesday morning on Biscayne Boulevard.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva, someone called authorities just before 8:30 a.m and said they spotted a suspicious package -- possibly a suitcase -- near a pole on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast Third Street.

The police department's bomb squad responded to the scene to investigate the contents of the package.

Southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard are closed from Northeast Third Street to Fifth Street.

No other details were immediately known.

