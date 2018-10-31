Suspicious package sent to Miami-Dade Democratic Party turns out to be bumper stickers

MIAMI - A "suspicious package" that was sent to the Miami-Dade Democratic Party's office turned out to be bumper stickers in support of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

Miami police said the package was mailed to the organization's office inside the CIC Miami building at 1951 NW Seventh Ave. Wednesday, but its members were not expecting a package and found it to be suspicious.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate the contents of the package.

Meanwhile, traffic in the area was shut down and those on at least the sixth floor were evacuated during the investigation, authorities said.

The incident came a week after numerous pipe bomb packages were mailed to high profile Democratic figures, leading to the arrest of Cesar Sayoc.

"Given the events of last week, we are on high alert at our office and reported to building management, who notified police, after receiving a package from an unrecognized sender. We are grateful for the first responders and police who work so diligently to keep us safe," Ricky Junquera, Miami Dade County Democratic Party Vice Chair, said in a statement.

