Miami police investigating paintball gun shootings in Wynwood

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating after someone shot a grocery store worker with a paintball gun Tuesday night as he walked home in the city's Wynwood section.

The man, who only wanted be identified by his first name, Randy, said the gunman was riding in a newer model dark gray Mercedes 4-door sedan. At Northwest 32nd and Northwest 5th Avenue, the gunman got out of the car and fired the paintball gun multiple times.

Kierra Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers have received reports of six paintball shootings, but Randy was the only person hit.

The men behind the attacks will face assault charges, Delva said.

Randy, who has welts on his arm, said he hid behind a car, but he was still shot nine times.

The shooter didn't speak and just fired off paintball rounds, Randy said.

Other people in Wynwood said Tuesday's shooting isn't an isolated incident.

A security guard at the Mana Wynwood said he was also been targeted Tuesday. He wasn't hit, but orange and yellow paint splatter still marks the walls of the convention center.

Another man said he was shot two months ago while using an ATM.

