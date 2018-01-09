Miami police looking for vandals who damaged eagle statue

MIAMI - Police are searching for four men caught on video causing $5,000 worth of damage to an eagle statue outside a Miami home.

The Miami Police Department said the men were walking along the 100 block of Northwest 29th Street about 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday when one of them kicked and then pushed over the large sculpture.

The homeowner's security system captured the incident on video.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

