Miami police need help finding autistic man

LIBERTY CITY, Fla. - Police officers are asking the public for help finding a 40-year-old autistic man who vanished from a home about a month ago in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Shaun Dozier was last seen July 2 in the area of Northwest 58th Terrace and Northwest Ninth Avenue, near the Miami Police Department station on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers said Dozier, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, is vulnerable and they classified the case as a "missing endagered adult."

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111, or e-mail Detective Gauchier at 41863@miami-police.org.

