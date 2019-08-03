Miami

Miami police need help finding autistic man

Shaun Dozier was last seen July 2 in Liberty City, police say

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

LIBERTY CITY, Fla. - Police officers are asking the public for help finding a 40-year-old autistic man who vanished from a home about a month ago in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood. 

Shaun Dozier was last seen July 2 in the area of Northwest 58th Terrace and Northwest Ninth Avenue, near the Miami Police Department station on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

More Missing Person Report Headlines

Officers said Dozier, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, is vulnerable and they classified the case as a "missing endagered adult."

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111, or e-mail Detective Gauchier at 41863@miami-police.org.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.