Miami police officer accused of pushing, strangling wife

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was arrested Tuesday on a battery by strangulation charge, the Miami Police Department announced on Twitter.

Police said Officer Joey Diaz, 33, was arrested in connection with a domestic-related incident that happened on Monday.

According to an arrest report, Diaz and his wife were arguing Monday over personal property when Diaz pushed his wife, grabbed her by the throat and applied pressure to the victim's neck.

The victim told police she had difficulty breathing when Diaz grabbed her by the neck.

Authorities said there were people who witnessed the altercation.

According to the arrest report, Diaz fled the scene but later surrendered to authorities.

Diaz is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

No other details were immediately released.

