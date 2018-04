MIAMI - A Miami police officer was arrested Tuesday on a battery charge, the Miami Police Department announced on Twitter.

Police said Officer Joey Diaz, 33, was arrested in connection with a domestic-related incident that happened on Monday.

Diaz is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

No other details were immediately released.

