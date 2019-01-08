Miami police officer crashes into building in Liberty City

MIAMI - A Miami Police Department officer's patrol car slammed so hard into a building Monday night in Miami's Liberty City that only half of the vehicle was left outside.

The injured officer was able to get out of the patrol car. The crash was near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 54th Street, where witnesses said they saw several police cars speeding eastbound on 54th Street.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius "Iggy" Carroll said the female officer, who suffered minor injuries to her legs, crashed into the building of the U-Haul Moving & Storage building at 5341 NW 7 Ave.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel rushed the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. According to Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat, the officer was in stable condition. Detectives were investigating the cause of the crash.

