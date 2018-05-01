Miami police officer hurt in pursuit of suspect in Little Haiti

MIAMI - An officer was hurt Tuesday as Miami police pursued a man matching the description of an accused rapist, authorities said. Officers eventually caught the man, but he was not the rape suspect, police said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the officer injured his hand as he attempted to jump a fence in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 51st Street.

For past several days, police have been searching for 34-year-old Tavares Canty who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Canty approached a woman Thursday in the city's Little Haiti section and tried to force his way into her home. Security video shows how the woman successfully fought off Canty before she fled down the street for help.

An hour later, Canty forced his way into another home in Little Haiti and raped a woman inside, police said. Canty faces charges of attempted kidnapping and sexual assault.

Anyone with information about Canty's whereabouts is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

