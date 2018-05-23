Miami police officer injured in early morning crash

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along Southwest Second Street and Southwest 17th Avenue about 3:30 a.m.

According to Miami police, officers attempted to stop a Nissan that was driving erratically, but the driver fled and turned off his lights.

Police said the driver crashed into an officer's patrol cruiser, but the crash did not appear to be intentional.

The officer and the driver were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said the officer had a possible broken arm and the driver had minor injuries.

The officer's cruiser had severe front-end damage.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.