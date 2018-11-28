Miami police officer injured in car crash

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was injured in a car crash Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and First Street in Little Havana.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 11:15 a.m. as the police cruiser was in the middle of the intersection, which was closed to traffic.

According to police, another driver failed to stop at the flashing red light and crashed into the officer's patrol car.

Police said the woman remained at the scene and was issued several citations.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

