Miami police officer receives warm welcome home after Afghanistan deployment

MIAMI - A Miami police officer received a warm welcome home Friday following a lengthy tour of duty in Afghanistan.

"(I) never felt this special before," Sgt. Roselyn Paz said.

Paz just spent a year away from home. It was her second tour of duty overseas.

Naturally, her family was excited and relieved to have her back home and is proud of all her accomplishments.

"It's a big day for everybody because everybody knows the sacrifice that she does for our family, for the city of Miami, for the police station, for the department -- everything," Roselyn Paz's brother, John Paz, said. "That means a lot to us, that means a lot to them, and to her. She's putting a great effort into this country."

When Roselyn Paz isn't overseas fighting for our country, she is fighting crime with the Miami Police Department.

The 26-year-old Hialeah native has been on the force for three years, and her brothers and sisters in blue showed up at Miami International Airport to welcome her home.

"This is super overwhelming. I've never had these many cameras in my face before, but it's pretty cool," Paz said.

Paz joined the U.S. Army as an 18-year-old right out of high school and quickly rose up the ranks to become a sergeant.

She said she doesn't see herself as a hero and is just doing what she’s always dreamed of, which is helping others whether it's here at home or abroad.

"I'm happy to be home," she said.

Paz said the first thing she's going to do when she gets home is eat her mom's home cooking, and she's in luck. Her family planned a big welcome home party with lots of food and festivities.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.