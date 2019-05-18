Miami police officers play fairy godmother with student

MIAMI - A group of police officers played fairy godmother to give an active member of the Miami Police Department's explorer program a memorable Cinderella moment.

Denisha Palmer is a 17-year-old Miami Springs High School senior and aspiring FBI agent, but on Friday night, she was a star in a ruby red dress. The police officers from the North District substation who are her extended family came through during a difficult time.

"I want to keep continuing to make them proud," Denisha said.

While participating in the police explorer program, Denisha has been training with police officers. Officer Stevens Louis Jean is one of her mentors. The problem solver took action after he heard she was heartbroken over a break up and she couldn't afford to go to prom. He didn't hesitate.

"Her soul just touched us and everyone who comes in contact with her just seems to be a better person after meeting her," Jean said. "This is a lifetime memory and this is something that she can remember for ever."

Jean asked the police department for help and the police officers covered the cost of her ticket, make-up, hair and outfit. They also set up a pre-party so she could celebrate with her family and friends before going to prom at the JW Marriott Marquis in downtown Miami.

Shaute Palmer, Denisha's mother, was delighted. After graduating from high school, Denisha is going to Florida Memorial University to study criminal justice.

"That's my baby; she is so pretty," Palmer said, adding that she felt proud.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.