Miami police release surveillance video of New Year's Eve burglary

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department released surveillance video Monday that shows two thieves breaking into a home on New Year's Eve.

According to authorities, the burglary occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 300 block of Northwest 57th Court.

Detectives said the victim left home around 7:30 p.m. and returned around 2 a.m. Jan. 1 to find that the house had been ransacked and burglarized.

Police said more than $15,000 in cash and jewelry were stolen.

Surveillance video shows two men walking around the house, trying to get inside. They are later seen leaving the home with various items.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Detectives need your assistance in identifying the suspects seen on this video. They burglarized a home on 12/31/18 in the area of NW 57 Ct and 3 Street. If you recognize them please contact @CrimeStopper305 or Miami Police Burglary at 305-603-6030. pic.twitter.com/uWfVZYpRgw — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 1, 2019

