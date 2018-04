Miracle Louissaint, 71, pictured in his driver's license photo, was last seen April 6.

MIAMI - Miami police officers are searching for a man who was reported missing Friday.

Police said Miracle Louissaint, 71, was last seen Friday in the 3800 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt, long beige pants and a white hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.