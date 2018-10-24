Miami police search for armed carjacker

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said it was around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when a commotion caught an officer's eye.

"An officer that was en route to another call observed a possible carjacking take place in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 62nd Street," Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said.

The officer ran over and saw a man, between 160 and 190 pounds, run from the scene. The officer then made contact with the victim.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the male victim advised that a subject that was armed with a firearm demanded his vehicle and fled the scene," Delva said.

Police set up a perimeter surrounding the area from North Miami Avenue to Northeast Miami Court and 60th Street to 62nd Street.

Sky 10 shows SWAT teams showing up at the scene as they work with K9 and aerial units to search for the carjacker.

As a precaution, iTech Middle and Touissant L'Ouverture Elementary School were warned about the situation and were placed on lockdown.

"Just so that they're aware that we do have a subject that is at large and that is armed in the area," Delva said.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





