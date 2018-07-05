Miami police search for Brickell Key bicycle thief

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance cameras stealing two bicycles last month.

Authorities said the bicycles were stolen at 7:18 a.m. June 21 at 1155 Brickell Key Drive.

According to detectives, a yacht club manager provided officers with several pictures and video surveillance of a man entering the property's secured garage and stealing two mountain bikes from the storage room.

Police said the thief left through an exit between the yacht club and a marked alleyway.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary office at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

The Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit is investigating the theft of two bicycles which took place on 06/21/2018 at 1155 Brickell Key Dr. If you recognize the suspect below, please call our burglary office at 305.603.6030. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/8XPh5UPw3V — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 5, 2018

