Miami police search for Brickell Key bicycle thief

2 mountain bikes stolen from yacht club storage room, police say

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance cameras stealing two bicycles last month.

Authorities said the bicycles were stolen at 7:18 a.m. June 21 at 1155 Brickell Key Drive.

According to detectives, a yacht club manager provided officers with several pictures and video surveillance of a man entering the property's secured garage and stealing two mountain bikes from the storage room.

Police said the thief left through an exit between the yacht club and a marked alleyway.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary office at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

