MIAMI - A 12-year-old boy from Miami returned home Monday, a day after he disappeared, authorities said.

According to a police flyer, Charveze Wilson was last seen Sunday at a home at 1318 NW 43rd St.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue pants and green and white Jordan sneakers, authorities said.

Police said Charveze has since reunited with his family. They did not immediately say where the boy was during his time away from home.

