MIAMI - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Miami.

Miami police said Angie Cruz has been missing since Thursday. She was last seen in the 2800 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

Police said the girl was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and olive green pants. She also had a brown backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6322.

