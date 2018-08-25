Miami police search for missing 2-year-old girl

MIAMI - Police in Miami are looking for a missing 2-year-old girl and her mother.

Miami police said Isabella Alada was last seen Aug. 22 with her mother in the 2200 block of Southwest 37th Avenue.

Isabella has black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue dress with a yellow hair bow.

Her mother, Russell Alada, 27, was last seen wearing pink shorts and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

