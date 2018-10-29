Miami police searching for man who has been missing since Friday

Dionisio Benedit was last seen in the 300 block of Northwest South River Drive, police said.

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a 57-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday. Authorities said Dionisio Benedit suffers from psychosis and schizophrenia.

Benedit was last seen in the 300 block of Northwest South River Drive. He weighs 190 pounds and is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Benedit is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants, police said.

Anyone with information about Benedit's whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.