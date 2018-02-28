Miami police searching for missing 32-year-old man

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a 32-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

Alexander Verdecia was last seen in 400 block of Southwest 16th Avenue, police said.

Verdecia weighs 215 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has a shaved head and brown eyes. Verdecia was last seen wearing a black shirt with a logo of El Zol 95 and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Verdecia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.