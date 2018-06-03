Miami police search for missing 79-year-old man with dementia

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 79-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Pal Pavolni was last seen on Saturday at the Miami Comfort Cove assisted living facility in the 3500 block of Northwest 11th Court in Miami's Allapattah section.

Pavolni is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last night wearing a blue polo shirt with white stripes, blue jeans and white shoes.

Pavolni also went missing in March, but police found him and returned him to his assisted living facility.

Anyone who has seen Pavolni is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.

