Miami police seek driver of blue Jaguar in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for the driver of a light blue, newer-model Jaguar that possibly was involved in a hit-and-run crash this week.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and Charles Terrace in Coconut Grove.

Police said the victim, David Hertizig, 85, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective J. Sepulveda or any on-duty detective at 305-603-6525.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.