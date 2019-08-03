Miami police seek help finding missing man, 78

Photo of Juan Garcia courtesy of the Miami Police Department.

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 78-year-old man.

Police said Juan Garcia has been missing since about 6 p.m. Friday from the 7700 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue in Miami.

Garcia has dementia, Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia, according to the Miami Police Department.

Garcia is described by police as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 157 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a white hat, a gray shirt with a colorful design on the front and black dress pants.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

