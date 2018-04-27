Miami police seek information about fatal hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - Miami police are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that was reported the morning of April 15.

Police said Mickey Andrew Predelus, 36, was struck by a black four-door sedan about 2:10 a.m. April 15 on Northwest 36th Street and 24th Avenue.

The driver fled the scene, authorities said.

Detectives believe the vehicle should have damage to the front right quarter panel.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Detective Vargas at 305-603-6525, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

