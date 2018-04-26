Miami police evacuate building after report of suspicious package

MIAMI - Miami police have evacuated an office building and shut down a portion of Northeast First Avenue after someone found a suspicious package that contained white powder.

Police advise people to avoid Northeast First Avenue from East Flagler Street to Northeast First Street. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The view from Sky 10 just before 5 p.m. showed several fire trucks and emergency vehicles on the scene.

