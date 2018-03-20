Miami ranked among world's most liveable cities

Associated Press

MIAMI - It may not sound so great, but when you think about how many cities populate the globe, Miami ranking 64th among the World's Most Liveable Cities isn't so bad.

In Mercer's annual Quality of Living rankings, Miami easily made the consulting firm's top 100, and finished 13th among only 15 U.S. cities that were ranked.

The rankings of 231 world cities are based on political stability, health care, crime and other factors.

Vienna defended its title and topped the 2018 list, just ahead of Zurich. Overall, eight European cities finished in the top 10, while Vancouver (No. 5) was the highest-ranked city in North America.

On the opposite end, Baghdad finished dead last in 231st.

The Top 10 of the Most Liveable Cities in the World:

1. Vienna

2. Zurich

3. Auckland

3. Munich

5. Vancouver

6. Düsseldorf

7. Frankfurt

8. Geneva

9. Copenhagen

10. Basel

10. Sydney

30. San Francisco

35. Boston

36. Honolulu

44. Seattle

45. New York

48. Washington, DC

50. Philadelphia

55. Pittsburgh

61. Minneapolis

62. Dallas

63. Atlanta

64. Los Angeles

64. Houston

64. Miami

70. St. Louis

71. Detroit

229. Sana'a, Yemen Arab Republic

230. Bangui, Central African Republic

231. Baghdad, Iraq

