Miami restaurant worker tests positive for hepatitis A, officials say

MIAMI - A Miami restaurant worker has tested positive for hepatitis A, the Florida Department of Health announced late Friday.

Health officials advised people who dined at Primo's Italian Kitchen and Bar in the 1700 block of North Bayshore Drive between Jan. 26 and Feb. 7 to seek medical treatment. A vaccination against hepatitis A within two weeks of exposure can prevent infection, the officials said.

People who have already been vaccinated against hepatitis do not need an additional vaccine.

Symptoms, which include fever, nausea and dark-colored urine, typical develop within a month of exposure. Sometimes infected people do not have symptoms.

The health department said hepatitis A is present in an infected person's stool and can be transferred to a person's hands if proper hand-washing and hygiene practices are not performed. In those cases, the disease can then be transferred to others via food and drinks handled by the infected person.

State officials urged health care providers, including hospital emergency rooms, to report any cases of hepatitis A to the health department immediately.



