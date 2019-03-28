Miami to host 1st Democratic presidential debates

MIAMI - Miami has been selected to host the first Democratic presidential debates.

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that the party's first debates will take place June 26 and 27. The location of the debates has not been announced.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez already had announced that the debates in June and July would take place over two nights to allow for such a large field of candidates to be heard.

Each night's debate will have up to 10 candidates who meet certain fundraising and polling thresholds.

Candidates will be assigned randomly to one of the two stages.

“Miami is a vibrant and dynamic city that reflects the values and diversity of the Democratic Party. I couldn’t imagine a better setting for our first debate,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “Throughout every step of this process, we’ve focused on empowering the grassroots and ensuring that we hold the most transparent, inclusive, and fair primary in our party’s history. I’m thrilled that we’ll get the chance to showcase our terrific candidates to voters in Florida and across the nation.”

Miami was one of three finalists for Democrats' 2020 national convention, which will be held in Milwaukee. Houston was the other finalist.



