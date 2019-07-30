Miami woman accused of running over cheating boyfriend's lover

Ashley Dawson, 22, is accused of confronting her cheating boyfriend and running over the woman with whom he was cheating.

MIAMI - A Miami woman was arrested Monday after she confronted her cheating boyfriend and ran over the object of his infidelity, police said.

Ashley Dawson, 22, faces charges including aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dawson caught her boyfriend cheating on her and decided to confront him about it.

The boyfriend told police Dawson confronted him and the other woman outside a home on Northwest Fourth Court. He said Dawson attacked the woman, but he broke up the fight.

According to the affidavit, Dawson got into her car and rammed the woman's car before backing up, turning the car around and ramming the woman against another vehicle.

Police said Dawson fled the scene but was later pulled over and arrested.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for road rash and a broken pelvic bone.

Dawson was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $20,500 bond.

