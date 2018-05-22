Miami woman arrested after 18-month-old son tests positive for methadone

MIAMI - A Miami woman was arrested Monday, a day after her 18-month-old son tested positive for methadone, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to Holtz Children's Hospital Sunday regarding the toddler's urine testing positive for the opioid.

Police said they spoke to the child's father, who said that he didn't know his son was hospitalized and that he was in the mother's custody at the time of the incident.

Police said Sheila Pomares Caballero, 25, was also contacted Sunday, but refused to speak to authorities without an attorney present.

She went to the city of Miami Special Victims Office the next day and was arrested, the arrest report stated.

She faces one count of child neglect with great bodily harm.

It's unclear how the toddler was exposed to the drug. His condition has not been released.

