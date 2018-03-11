Miami's biggest street fair, Calle Ocho, takes over Little Havana

MIAMI - Calle Ocho, Miami's biggest street festival, is expected to bring thousands to the city's Little Havana section Sunday.

The 41st annual event takes over more than 20 blocks with plenty of Latin musical acts, street food and even a croquette eating contest and a Cuban sandwich smackdown. Things kick off at 10 a.m. and wind down around 7 p.m. between Southwest 12th and 27th avenues.

You can also meet your favorite Local 10 News team personalities. Neki Mohan, Todd Tongen, Luke Dorris and more will be on hand between 16th and 17th avenues.

The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and supports the local community with programs for children such as soccer leagues and college scholarships. This year, an '80s-themed concert at Calle Ocho will benefit the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. The "I Love the '80s" event starts at 6 p.m. at the 13th Court south stage. Tickets are $5.

Music headliners include Cuban musician Willy Chirino and Grammy winner Aymee Nuviola.

