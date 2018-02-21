Money, purse taken during armed robbery at Julie's Grocery in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for three thieves who robbed a mini market at gunpoint last month.

The robbery was reported about 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Julie's Grocery at 1844 NW Third St.

According to detectives, the victim was working behind the counter when two men entered the market.

Police said another person stood outside the door as a lookout.

Surveillance video shows one of the robbers walk to the back of the market. The other thief approached the store clerk and pointed a black revolver at her, demanding that she give him the money from the register, authorities said.

Police said the man told the victim to raise her hands and not to move.

The victim moved back as the robber grabbed her by the arm, police said.

The video shows the second thief trying to open the cash register to no avail. The victim was then told to open the register and put all the money in a plastic bag.

The victim, who was in fear for her life, complied with their orders, authorities said.

Police said the thieves fled with the money and the victim's purse, which was behind the counter.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.