More than $600 worth of property stolen from Airbnb rental in Miami, police say

MIAMI - More than $600 worth of property was stolen from an Airbnb rental in Miami, authorities announced Tuesday.

The burglary occurred between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at 1500 SW Ninth St.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday of the thief, who was carrying a backpack.

Police said the victim had left for work just before 5:30 a.m. and arrived back to the house later in the evening to find his property had been stolen from the closet.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



