More than a dozen gunshots fired at Miami apartment complex

MIAMI - More than a dozen gunshots were fired early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Miami.

Local 10 News reporter Park Branton was told at the scene that between 15 and 22 gunshots were fired at the complex at 2845 NW 22nd Ave. as residents were sleeping inside their homes.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene shortly after the shooting collecting evidence. Miami Fire Rescue crews brought out a ladder at one point so authorities could take pictures of bullet holes that were scattered throughout the building.

No injuries were reported, and it's unclear who was being targeted or whether the shooting was random.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



