Mother prepares for funeral after 17-year-old killed in Little Havana

MIAMI - Just months after losing her husband, Maria Alvarez has the heartbreaking responsibility of planning a funeral for her child.

Seventeen-year-old Danny Alvarez, the youngest of three children, was shot dead Saturday a block of from his home.

"A mother should not bury a son, the son should bury their mother," she said Monday.

The teen's mother said she woke up Saturday and worried that her son wasn't home. She checked his whereabouts on a phone app only to realize he was at a hospital.

Police said a gunman shot Danny in the back just after 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Avenue and Southwest Fourth Street in the city's Little Havana section.

Alvarez said she thinks Danny was driven to Coral Gables Hospital in a black a car that she believes he was in the night of the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to his death remain unclear.

Police haven't said much about the case, including who else was in the car or whether Danny was the intended target.

Alvarez said her son's mobile phone has disappeared and believes there might be information on exactly what happened that night.

"The greatest pain is not knowing why they killed my son," Alvarez said.

A private wake is set for Tuesday night and public vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at 209 S.W. 31st Ave. in Miami.

Anyone with information about about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

